Obama speaks on Israel, Trump in last White House interview

1:26 Myrtle Beach students' CPR Buddy app up for major award Pause

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1

2:00 Thanksgiving dinner table: food and gratitude

2:51 Naked woman steals sheriff deputy's truck, leads police on 70-mile chase

0:47 Broadway at the Beach after Hurricane Matthew

2:54 Melania Trump delivers primetime speech at Republican National Convention

1:02 Trump protesters and supporters hold dueling rallies on day one of the RNC

3:24 Republican Convention highlights: Melania Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Duck Dynasty and Rick Perry