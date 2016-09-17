Trump closes door on one falsehood, opens door to another

Donald Trump is seeking to close the door on the false conspiracy theory that President Barack Obama wasn't born in the U.S. At the same time, he is peddling another lie by claiming that Democratic rival Hillary Clinton was behind it.
There is no evidence that is true.
Trump's political rise was based on the "birther" issue he championed over the years. He acknowledged Friday at a campaign event inside his new Washington hotel that Obama was indeed born in Hawaii. The turnabout came after numerous military veterans had expressed their support for his campaign.
The televised spectacle exemplified the most extraordinary aspects of Trump's unorthodox candidacy: his ability to game the media, his embrace of conspiracy theories, and his pattern of repeating fallacies.
