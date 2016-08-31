Voter Guide: Trump to air “tweaked” immigration policy

Welcome to McClatchy’s Voter Survival Guide, an interactive presentation of daily events from one of the strangest presidential campaigns in modern history.
Donald Trump plans to finally end his debate with himself about immigration tonight. Prior to the speech, he’ll be in Mexico for a last minute meeting with President Enrique Peña Nieto.
A newly released email shows correspondance from a large Clinton Foundation donor was left out of Hillary Clinton’s originally released emails.
Are you registered to vote? The ballots close in 68 days. Find out how your state is doing and register here.
Donald Trump to layout new immigration policy
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is set to give a speech today on whether or not he'll deport 11 million undocumented immigrants.
Trump has come under criticism recently for promising a "fair, but firm" immigration policy after previously making deportation and building a border wall with Mexico central themes of his campaign.
Is it a flip-flop? A “tweak?” How will it play with his core audience?
We'll find out tonight.
Trump meets with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto
Ahead of tonight’s speech, Donald Trump heads to Mexico to meet with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.
On NBC’s “Today” show, Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway called the visit a “decisive presidential move.” “I think they’ll have a productive conversation...about illegal immigration but also trade policy and drugs,” she said.
Trump announced the last-minute meeting with President Nieto on twitter.
I have accepted the invitation of President Enrique Pena Nieto, of Mexico, and look very much forward to meeting him tomorrow.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2016
Pena Nieto has publicly questioned Trump’s statements in the past, including his campaign promise of building a border wall. “There is no way that Mexico could pay for a wall like that,” he said.
Another Clinton donor, another missing email
Hillary Clinton's now-infamous emails haven't exactly shown any wrongdoing, but they do help flesh out the relationship between the Clinton Foundation, Clinton Global Initiative, and the State Department under Clinton's tenure.
Additionally, newly released emails are again raising the question why all of Clinton's emails weren't turned over voluntarily. At least one of these recently released emails shows a $100,000 to $250,000 donor making a request for more focus on women's issues.
Clinton campaign spokesman Josh Schwerin says Clinton gave over "all work-related emails she had in her possession" when they were requested.
FBI director James Comey also said "We found no evidence that any of the additional work-related emails were intentionally deleted in an effort to conceal them."
Others parties still find the situation concerning.
“It is troubling that emails keep spilling out that were not turned over to State by Hillary Clinton. This raises questions about what was saved and turned over and what wasn't.”
Scott Amey, general counsel for the Project on Government Oversight.
FBI recovers Benghazi emails involving Clinton
The State Department says roughly 30 emails related to the 2012 attack on a U.S. compound in Benghazi were recovered during the FBI investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server.
The State Department's lawyer said it would need until the end of September to review the emails and redact potentially classified information before they are released.
Trump surrogate shares image of Clinton in blackface
Trump surrogate and South Carolina Pastor Mark Burns tweeted out an image of Hillary Clinton in blackface and accused the presidential candidate of racial pandering.
The tweet showed Clinton in blackface standing behind a podium in a black T-shirt reading "NO HOT SAUCE NO PEACE" and holding a sign that says #@!* THE POLICE.
Burns later took down the tweet and apologized.
LIVE on #Periscope: I want to Apologize for my Twit that many found to be offensive... https://t.co/3XmfZiPmEE— Pastor Mark Burns (@pastormarkburns) August 30, 2016
Eric Wuestewald, @eric_wuest
