Voter Guide: Hillary Clinton finally breaks her press silence

Hillary Clinton breaks her press silence. Donald Trump visits a black church. And both candidates are working to court voters in key states.
Labor Day may be over, but the election is just heating up.
Election day is in 62 days. Have you registered to vote yet? Find out how here.
Hillary Clinton gives her first press conference in 275 days
Yesterday morning, the Clinton campaign unveiled a new plane emblazoned with their "Stronger Together" slogan. For the plane's maiden flight, Hillary Clinton brought the news media aboard and broke a 275-day stint without a press conference.
Clinton takes shots at Trump and Russia
En route to two Labor Day campaign rallies, Clinton suggested to reporters that Russia may be working to elect Donald Trump, calling it unprecedented that a “foreign adversarial power” could be involved in the process.
“I’m really concerned about the credible reports about Russian government interference in our elections.”
-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
Clinton also answered questions about Trump's twitter spat with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and again pushed for the Republican nominee to release his tax returns.
“I heard now that we’ve got this great plane, that Donald Trump actually invited his press on his plane, where I’m told he even answered a few questions,” Clinton said. “Following my lead as he did, I would hope he continues and releases his tax returns,” she added.
Clinton was less forthcoming about questions into the Clinton Foundation.
Donald Trump made millions from the Saudi government
A New York Daily News investigation reports that Donald Trump made $4.5 million by selling the 45th floor of Trump World Tower to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2001.
Donald Trump has previously criticized the Democratic nominee for accepting Saudi Arabian donations to the Clinton Foundation.
“Crooked Hillary says we must call on Saudi Arabia and other countries to stop funding hate. I am calling on her to immediately return the $25 million plus she got from them for the Clinton Foundation!”
-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.
Trump visits a black church in Detroit
Despite hundreds of protestors outside the church and criticism for using a script, Donald Trump's received a generally warm welcome at Great Faith Ministries International in Detroit.
Thank you Great Faith Ministries International, Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, and Detroit!https://t.co/4Ucx678ZCC— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2016
Donald Trump is currently polling near zero with black voters, but Clinton is having problems of her own with black voters.
ICYMI: Here's what's inside the FBI files on Clinton's email
The FBI decided that Clinton's actions weren't criminal, but they were "extremely careless." Detailing a surprising lack of awareness about procedures and classification systems, Friday’s release of FBI files on Clinton’s email makes it easy to see why. And yes: staff members did destroy mobile devices with hammers.
More stories:
- Clinton has the edge in key battleground states -- despite lingering concerns about her use of a private email server.
- The Washington Post looks inside Bill Clinton's job as an "honorary chancellor" of a for-profit college.
- Hispanic worry that Donald Trump has already put a bullseye on their back, regardless of whether he wins.
- Do undocumented immigrants actually commit more crimes? Here are 5 things you should know.
Eric Wuestewald, @eric_wuest
