Here what Pence, McMaster fans thought about seeing the duo together at Conway rally

Many Grand Strand Republicans turned out despite the heat Saturday to hear from two of the country's most prominent conservatives. A crowd of about 400 supporters gathered on the campus of Coastal Carolina University for a rally in support of S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster that featured an appearance by Vice President Mike Pence.
Nelson Graham said he was excited to see both Pence and McMaster, especially given their support of President Donald Trump.
"They're great leaders and they're positive about what Trump's trying to do and they're trying to help him," he said. "Without Trump, we could lose the soul of our nation."
McMaster will face off against Greenville businessman John Warren in a runoff on in the Republican primary Tuesday, June 26.
For many like Laura Pierce, Saturday's event was a chance to show support for McMaster ahead of Tuesday's election.
"I came out to support conservative values," she said. "I'm tired of going away from God. We need to find God again. I like McMaster because he's been successful, he's created jobs in South Carolina. I like Pence because he is a man of God."
Still, some were less excited by the vice president's policies and record. A group of about 40 protestors gathered near the event site. They say they felt it was important to speak out about their issues with Pence's history of opposition to LGBT rights, especially during LGBT Pride Month.
"It represents an opportunity ... We're definitely celebrating Pride month fundamentally," Sarah Navin, a graduate student at CCU who participated in the protest said.
