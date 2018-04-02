Surfside council heads into election as turmoil continues

Tomorrow is Election Day for the Town of Surfside Beach. Seven candidates are fighting for three open council seats after months of turmoil.

Candidates Carol Cook, incumbent Tim Courtney, Bruce Deitrich, incumbent David Pelligrino, Debbie Scoles, MaryNell True and Cabell Young will all appear on the ballot Tuesday. Current councilwoman Julie Samples is not running for reelection.

The term for the three seats begins May 8 and ends May 10, 2022.

Polling locations are at Surfside #1, Dick M. Johnson Civic Center, 829 N. Pine Drive, and Surfside #2 and #4 at Surfside United Methodist Church, 800 13th Ave. N. Absentee ballots should have been requested before March 2. Voters may vote absentee in person at Horry County Elections and Registration in Conway until 5 p.m. today.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the last eight months, three town advisory board members have quit, two administrators have been fired and the town has been presented with at least two lawsuits.

The latest news was Thursday when former deputy administrator Jon Harrah sued, accusing the town of firing him illegally, according to court records.

In August, three members of advisory boards in Surfside Beach quit Tuesday night, citing dysfunction on town council.

Town council is made up of six council members and mayor Bob Childs, whose terms ends May 2020.

For more information, visit http://www.surfsidebeach.org/elections-commission.

Reporter Megan Tomasic contributed to this report.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong