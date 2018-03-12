Ivanka Trump never cut ties with the Trump Organization. That’s turned into a problem.

FILE - In this June 27, 2017, file photo, Ivanka Trump applauds during an event in Washington. An Ivanka Trump-branded store was scheduled to open in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, selling handbags, jewelry and candles. A representative for the first daughter’s brand says the store on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue will add shoes and clothes in 2018. Jacquelyn Martin AP