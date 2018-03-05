Senator asks whether NRA used Russian funds to free other money for politics

A senior member of the Senate Intelligence Committee pressed the National Rifle Association Monday to divulge whether it has concealed financial support from Russia during the 2016 election campaign by channeling the money to a nonpolitical account that need not be disclosed publicly.

In a letter to the NRA’s top lawyer, Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon also asked whether the powerful gun lobby group can state firmly that it has “never wittingly or unwittingly” received money “from individuals or entities acting as conduits for foreign entities or interests.”

Wyden first sent queries to the NRA in early February in response to a McClatchy report that the FBI was investigating whether Alexander Torshin, a top Kremlin central banker with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, had funneled money to the organization. The NRA gave an unusually early endorsement to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in May 2016 and became his biggest financial backer, spending $30 million on his behalf.

The group forged particularly close ties to Torshin, who attended several of its national conventions, hosted senior NRA officials on a December 2015 trip to Moscow and founded a Russian gun rights group. Wyden pointed to published reports that the NRA delegation included Joe Gregory, a charter member of the NRA’s Golden Ring of Freedom program designed for individuals donating $1 million or more.

In a brief reply on Feb. 15, NRA General Counsel John Frazer cited the organization’s “longstanding policy” prohibiting the use of money from foreigners – either individuals or entities – for election purposes in compliance with federal law. However, Frazer did not directly deny that the group had received any Russian money.

The latest letter from Wyden probes deeper, seeking to determine whether the NRA hid Russian involvement by accepting financial assistance to nonpolitical accounts, freeing up other money for political activity.

“I remain concerned about the inability to get clear answers to several questions about the possibility that Russian actors funneled foreign funds into NRA electioneering activity,” he wrote. “Clear answers to these questions are a matter of national security, campaign finance law and American sovereignty.”

Wyden asked whether Gregory joined the NRA delegation to Russia “in his capacity as the individual who runs your organization’s million-dollar donor program” and whether any Russians became members of the program or any related programs before or during the Moscow trip.

The NRA weighs in during election campaigns through multiple accounts that are covered by differing levels of federal disclosure rules. Wyden asked Frazer whether the group maintains accounts from which no expenditures, or only some expenditures, must be reported to the Federal Election Commission.

He also focused on a statement in Frazer’s Feb. 15 letter that “significant contributions from unknown entities are vetted to ensure the legitimacy of donors.”

“Please describe your vetting process for these donations,” Wyden wrote.

Larry Noble, a former FEC counsel, said that accepting money in a non-political account still could be illegal “if the NRA made any statements to Torshin or other Russians suggesting that their contributions would allow the NRA to spend more money on the elections.”

“Even if the NRA didn’t charge election spending against those contributions, I believe this would be a violation of the prohibition on using foreign funds to influence our elections,” said Noble, now general counsel of the Campaign Legal Center.

The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee has also shown interest in the NRA’s Russia connection.

In late January, Sen. Dianne Feinstein sent letters to two of the organization’s longtime stalwarts, ex-NRA president David Keene and conservative operative and fundraiser Paul Erickson, inquiring about their contacts with Torshin and requesting them to appear for interviews. It’s not clear if either has responded to the senator’s requests.

Neither Keene nor Erickson has responded to requests for comment.

Keene was instrumental in forging the group’s ties to Torshin, which appear to date back at least to a 2011 NRA convention. After the convention, Keene sent a handwritten note to Torshin, at the time a high-ranking Russian senator who was at the NRA meeting, offering help for his “endeavors.” The Keene note was first disclosed by a California-based writer, Scott Stedman, on the website Medium.

After he stepped down as NRA president, Keene served as op-ed page editor at the Washington Times, which published a piece by Torshin in 2014 about the death of a good friend, Mikhail Kalashnikov, the maker of the eponymous assault gun.

When sanctions were imposed on the Russian gun company later in 2014 in response to the invasion of Ukraine, the NRA issued a statement raising questions about whether they may have been motivated by the Obama administration’s interest in expanding gun regulations.

Peter Stone is a McClatchy special correspondent