Is this nationwide network of students organized enough to take on the gun lobby?

Tyra Hemans, 19, left, and Logan Locke, 17, right, students who survived the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School, wait to board buses in Parkland, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. The students plan to hold a rally Wednesday in hopes that it will put pressure on the state's Republican-controlled Legislature to consider a sweeping package of gun-control laws, something some GOP lawmakers said Monday they would consider. Gerald Herbert AP