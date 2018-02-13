Omarosa Manigault
Omarosa Manigault File photo by Seth Wenig AP
Politics & Government

Pence ‘thinks Jesus tells him to say things,’ former White House aide Omarosa says

By Helena Andrews-Dyer

The Washington Post

February 13, 2018 09:58 AM

Former reality star turned White House aide turned reality star Omarosa Manigault is still going strong – and spilling tea – as a contestant on “Celebrity Big Brother.”

On Monday night’s episode, Omarosa, who previously declared on the show that she wouldn’t vote for Donald Trump again “in a million years,” said that a Mike Pence administration would actually be worse.

“As bad as ya’ll think Trump is you would be worried about Pence,” said Omarosa. “So everybody that’s wishing for impeachment might want to reconsider their lives. We would be begging for days of Trump back if Pence became president.”

Why?

“He’s extreme,” said Omarosa of the vice president. “I’m Christian. I love Jesus. But he thinks Jesus tells him to say things. I’m like, ‘Jesus ain’t say that.’ “ In addition to being a “reality legend” Omarosa is an ordained minister.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administers the oath of office to Mike Pence on January 20, 2017. YouTube/Trump Inaugural

As the “house guests,” a group of C-list celebrities trapped in a studio together, sat around to discuss illegal immigration and the Obama-era program known as DACA or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (as you do on a reality show), Omarosa also chimed in with her expert two cents.

“No, we’re not OK,” she said. “I’ve seen the plan. The round-up plan is getting more and more aggressive.”

Earlier in the show fellow contestant Ross Mathews said of Omarosa, “every time she opens her mouth I’m like is she going to drop a bomb?” And the answer, of course, is yes. It also might be a part of the former senior White House aide’s strategy. Who doesn’t want to hang around and gossip with the woman willing to spill all the political tea on her former boss who just so happens to be the leader of the free world?

Omarosa, who was saved from eviction on Monday night, is still a major contender on the show which runs until Feb. 25. The “bombs” she’s been dropping on the show thus far have prompted a response from the White House. During a press briefing last week, Deputy White House press secretary Raj Shah dismissed the former senior aide.

“Omarosa was fired three times on ‘The Apprentice,’ and this was the fourth time we let her go,” said Shah.

President Trump outlined his immigration plan during his first State of the Union. Congress is set to take up immigration and DACA legislation before the next government shutdown deadline on Feb. 8. The White House

