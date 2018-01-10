The electric chair could make a comeback in South Carolina.
S.C. state senators Wednesday discussed making it easier for the state Corrections Department to carry out death sentences by electrocution – an option that hasn’t been used in nearly a decade.
The proposal is necessary, some senators say, because the state can’t get its hands on the chemicals necessary to carry out lethal injections.
Lawmakers on Wednesday also considered a proposed “shield law” to protect the identities of pharmaceutical companies that provide chemicals for lethal injections. Those companies currently won’t sell to South Carolina, fearing legal challenges, protests and bad publicity.
Neither proposal moved forward Wednesday, but a state Senate committee plans to discuss the ideas more this spring.
South Carolina last used the electric chair in June 2008 for the execution of James Earl Reed. The 49 year old was convicted in 1996 of the execution-style murder of his ex-girlfriend’s parents.
The state hasn’t executed any death row inmates since March 2011. In part, that is because the last of the state’s lethal injection chemicals expired in 2013.
The state can’t execute any of its current 36 death row inmates – all men – unless they ask to be killed in the electric chair, Corrections Department director Bryan Stirling told senators Wednesday.
None of the death row inmates have made that request, Stirling said.
In 2008, Reed, who fired his own defense attorney and unsuccessfully represented himself, was the first S.C. inmate in four years to choose electrocution over lethal injection.
Because it cannot be carried out, South Carolina’s death penalty is ineffective, senators were told Wednesday.
“We’ve had people on death row for over two decades now,” said Stirling, who took over the prisons system in 2013.
One death row inmate is scheduled to be executed later this month but is expected to get a postponement from a federal court so his appeal can be heard, Stirling told the Senate panel. If that delay isn’t granted, the state quickly is approaching an execution it can’t carry out.
“It’s possible that can happen,” Stirling said.
Don Zelenka, an attorney in the state Attorney General’s Office, said at least one S.C. prosecutor has opted not to pursue the death sentence because the Corrections Department can’t do the job.
A proposal by state Sen. William Timmons, R-Greenville, would change that. The former assistant solicitor’s bill would allow the Corrections Department to use the electric chair when lethal injection is unavailable.
State Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, said he could support the proposal because it helps corrections officers do their jobs, even though he disagrees with the death penalty, which, critics say, is an ineffective deterrent more often used on minorities and the poor.
“This, to me, is a question about efficiency, not about the death penalty,” Hutto said.
Hutto and others were more skeptical of Timmons’ other proposal, the “shield law.”
Lindsey Vann, executive director of the Columbia-based Justice 360 nonprofit, which represents death-row inmates, called that proposal a “secrecy” law that would “create a state secret out of administering the death penalty.”
Shielding pharmaceutical companies’ identities would absolve them of accountability and create the potential for botched executions, Vann said. “If the government is going to exercise this power … they should do so in a transparent manner and with accountability to the citizens of this state.”
Stirling told senators the state’s electric chair, located at the Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia, still works.
South Carolina has executed 282 inmates since 1912, including 280 men and two women. Of those executed, 208 were black and 74 were white. The youngest inmate executed was 14; the oldest was 66.
Corrections officials began using lethal injection in August 1995, two months after state lawmakers OK’d the practice.
Staff writer Maayan Schechter contributed to this story. Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
Death row and SC
The dates
1995: S.C. legislators approve lethal injection to execute inmates on the state’s Death Row; however, those inmates can opt for electrocution
June 2008: Late S.C. inmate electrocuted
March 2011: Last S.C. inmate executed by lethal injection
The numbers
282: Inmates S.C. has executed since 1912
280: Men executed
2: Women executed
208: African Americans executed
74: Whites executed
66: Oldest inmate executed
14: Youngest inmate executed
