Here’s SC Gov. Henry McMaster’s new running mate

Who is Pamela Evette?
For starters, she's S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster's running mate and pick for the state's next lieutenant governor.
McMaster announced Tuesday that Evette, a business owner and executive from Travelers Rest, will join his campaign and formally be named candidate for lieutenant governor if McMaster wins the Republican Party's nomination for governor in June.
Evette is “ready, willing and able to go to work with me to see that all of our people have the opportunity to accomplish their dreams,” McMaster said introducing his running mate at a news conference at Mavin Construction in Greenville.
With her husband, three children and other family nearby, Evette said she was honored to share a ticket with McMaster who is “devoted to serving the people of our great state. He has always favored action over rhetoric.”
Despite having different backgrounds, Evette said she and McMaster have complementary skill sets that will serve the state well.
Evette is the president and chief executive officer of Quality Business Solutions, a payroll firm she started with her husband, David Evette. She also is the president of Sunkiko, a human resources and payroll management company.
Her experience in corporate finance and building a business could help McMaster make his case about prioritizing economic development in the campaign. Her company has revenues that have reached nearly $1 billion an 33 full- and part-time employees serving clients in 48 states.
Evette also, presumably, brings ties to the GOP voter-rich Upstate that could benefit McMaster, whose roots are in the Midlands.
Evette’s status as a political newcomer also contrasts McMaster’s long history of public service, first as an appointed U.S. attorney under Ronald Reagan, then as S.C. attorney general, lieutenant governor and, now, governor.
Evette, 50, also could provide an answer on the campaign trail to McMaster's chief rival, Mount Pleasant attorney Catherine Templeton who, at age 46, has offered herself as an alternative to the older McMaster, 70, and the past she says he represents.
Reading from prepared remarks, Evette delivered an anti-status quo speech and promised to give power back to people.
“Sadly it (government) has become an obstacle rather than a partner for families in our state,” she said. “Hard working, decent people have not just given up, they’ve concluded that politics is their problem.”
McMaster faces two other Republican challengers so far for the nomination.
Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant of Anderson County and former lieutenant governor and state senator Yancey McGill of Williamsburg County also are running.
Bryant cannot seek re-election as lieutenant governor after voters approved changes requiring the governor and lieutenant governor to run on the same ticket. Next year is the first that candidates for the state’s top two offices will run on the same ticket.
Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s running mate
Name: Pamela Evette
Age: 50
Hometown: Travelers Rest
Job: President and CEO, Quality Business Solutions. President, Sunkiko.
Family: Married to David Evette; three children.
Education: Cleveland State University, Bachelors in business administration, accounting and finance
Political experience: none
