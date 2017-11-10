Georgetown’s first black mayor grabs national spotlight as city makes history again

More Videos 1:01 Black Beach/White Beach filmmaker describes inspiration for documentary Pause 2:00 CCU celebrates a Sun Belt Conference title 2:21 Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 7:26 Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 0:39 Say hello to the first marsh tacky horse to be born on Daufuskie Island in decades 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 0:11 Large fish swim around a boat in the Florida Keys 1:34 Creepy insects and reptiles and mammals, oh my! 1:09 Pastor speaks on the importance of active shooter trainings 2:16 Rep. Mike Thompson: "To sweep this under the rug is a shame" Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Brendon Barber, Georgetown native to be city's first black mayor. Brendon Barber, Georgetown's Mayor elect, will serve as the city's first black mayor. He speaks with The Sun News on his new position. Brendon Barber, Georgetown's Mayor elect, will serve as the city's first black mayor. He speaks with The Sun News on his new position. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

