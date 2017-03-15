House members urge Trump not to ditch anti-Semitism envoy post

1:59 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.14 Pause

0:46 Ghost shrimp are right below you on the beach, and you may not know it

0:41 Myrtle Beach International Airport upgrades radar technology

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

2:20 Worth it or not? Thoughts on Surfside parking decal price rise

1:26 Witnesses describe deadly bus-train collision in Biloxi, Miss.

1:28 "Golden Mile" residents ask city leaders to protect neighborhood from strangers

2:28 Patrick Carroll of Dirty Don's Oyster Bar & Grill in Myrtle Beach shows off "Patrick's Painkiller" | Hot Pour

1:14 Sushi restaurant owner sorry for Facebook post about Hispanic diners