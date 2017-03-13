Lawsuit against Trump’s Toronto partner wins another round

1:17 Urine and bleach send man to hospital Pause

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam?

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen

4:20 Analyzing the March Madness brackets

1:01 Coastal Carolina claims 41-21 win over Furman

1:26 Witnesses describe deadly bus-train collision in Biloxi, Miss.

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

2:19 Ramon Sessions talks NBA free agency