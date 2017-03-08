Trump’s trillion-dollar plan has mining companies and other backers thinking big

5:30 County residents discuss new parking fees in Myrtle Beach Pause

1:26 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.8

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

1:55 Residents weigh in on school board's proposed raises

1:21 The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub

2:17 Making chicken rice in the old days

2:42 How to keep your Christmas tree from turning into a tragedy

0:50 S.C. Army National Guard practices Hazardous Material and Weapons of Mass Destruction training scenarios