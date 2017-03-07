Trump, Russian billionaire say they’ve never met, but their jets did — in Charlotte

3:51 Taste the rainbow with Nikki Merrill's "Rainbow Rum" at the Treasure Club | Hot Pour Pause

1:30 Pet store owner fires back after Facebook post of sick puppy sparks uproar

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

2:39 Months after Hurricane Matthew, a Rosewood couple still can’t get back in their house

0:38 Watch Guinness World Record holder Shemika Charles limbo under a truck

1:29 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for March 7

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach