Today in Trump tweets, Feb. 18, 2017: The Southern White House and fixing a ‘MESS’

1:22 Local man in hospital after competing in 'Rough N Rowdy Brawl' Pause

2:49 Myrtle Beach girls soar into Lower State semis

3:18 A Closer Look at Carvers Bay boys basketball

1:32 Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

1:33 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.18

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

2:02 Former NASCAR driver Jody Lavender remembers his racing days

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1