It’s easy for the government to read your old emails. Why won’t the Senate fix that?

1:55 Citizens weigh in on school board's proposed raises Pause

4:50 Conway girls bound for Lower State 5A final

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:32 Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show

0:30 "I look free, but I ain't free"

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

1:22 Local man in hospital after competing in 'Rough N Rowdy Brawl'

3:20 2016 ends with three supermoons

0:38 Watch Guinness World Record holder Shemika Charles limbo under a truck