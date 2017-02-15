Now 6 Republicans are on the fence about labor nominee Andrew Puzder

1:18 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.14 Pause

2:55 Sumpter, Bell give their thoughts on Myrtle Beach first round win over Dreher

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

2:41 Magician/Bartender Xavier Hartsoe talks Tinder, Trump and the Mad Irishman | Hot Pour

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

2:30 Grand opening of new HGTC culinary school

0:55 High Energy Square Dance at SC Square & Round Dance Convention