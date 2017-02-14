Trump campaign aides had repeated contacts with Russian intelligence

1:18 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.14 Pause

1:25 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.15

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

2:41 Magician/Bartender Xavier Hartsoe talks Tinder, Trump and the Mad Irishman | Hot Pour

3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy

2:17 Making chicken rice in the old days

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse