Sens. Perdue and Cotton introduce bill to restrict legal immigration

2:27 CCU athletes read story to Carolina Forest kindergarteners Pause

0:29 Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street

1:15 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.7

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

2:39 Morehead Scholar Kaleb Lyda and mother Kim Lyda

2:41 MB City Council answers questions about parking issues

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

2:55 Cayley Frenzel of Coastal Ale House gives us her Peach Blossom Martini | Hot Pour