Four in 10 Americans want Trump impeached, five in 10 wish Obama was still president, poll says

1:38 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.3 Pause

0:29 Brush fire threatens apartments at Cimerron Square

0:29 Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

2:17 Making chicken rice in the old days

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility