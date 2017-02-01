Here’s what stands between Judge Neil Gorsuch and a Supreme Court seat

0:29 Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street Pause

0:53 Five things to know about Super Bowl LI

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

3:58 Comedian/bartender Jimmy Mathieu talks life and the Texas Top Shelf Margarita at Suck Bang Blow | Hot Pour

0:26 Trump on cancelled meeting with Mexico's president

1:21 Transforming Broadway at the Beach

0:52 Supermarket chain Aldi opens first Palmetto store

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1