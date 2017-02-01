White House takes Skype questions from Trump-supporting media during press briefing

Technology added an historic wrinkle to Wednesday’s White House press briefing. For the first time, the briefing included questions from four journalists on Skype.
Syndicated conservative radio host Lars Larson, who hosts “The Lars Larson Show” from Portland, Oregon, was among the questioners. Larson endorsed President Donald Trump during the campaign and fierce critic of illegal immigration.
He addressed White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer as “Commander Spicer.”
“Commander Spicer, it’s a pleasure. Thanks for your service to America and thanks for the opportunity. I’ve got a broad question,” Larson said.
“The federal government is the biggest landlord in America. It owns two-thirds of a billion acres of America. I don’t think the founders ever envisioned it that way. Does President Trump want to start returning the people’s land to the people? And in the meantime, for a second question since that’s in fashion these days, can he tell the forest service to start logging our forests aggressively again to provide jobs for Americans, wealth for the Treasury and not spend $3.5 billion a year fighting forest fires?”
Spicer replied: “Thanks Lars. I think the president has been very clear that as part of an overall, comprehensive energy solution that we’ve got to utilize the resources that we have that the federal government owns, whether that’s the forests or natural resources or minerals that exist above and below the ground. We have too infrequently looked at our own resources and counted too much on foreign sources of energy.”
Larson’s appearance at the White House press briefing led some on social media to question why the right-wing talk show host was granted a spot.
Lars Larson to Sean Spicer, will Trump aggressively return jobs to logging industry rather than spending millions to fight forest fires.— Alexander Guzman (@maxx6242) February 1, 2017
"Commander Spicer"? Lars Larson sounds more like a plant for team Trump than a journalist.— Michelle (@MichelleWPD) February 1, 2017
Lars Larson with another splendid idea. Cut down all the trees & save $ on fighting forest fires.— Snot and Balls (@Celly_ill27) February 1, 2017
Lars Larson is on Skype with Spicer asking for public lands to be “returned to the people” and to aggressively log National Forests.— Libtard Jesus (@Nord_Eh) February 1, 2017
The way Lars Larson talks about National Parks is so sad, they are meant to be a sanctuary to nature not a logging source— Groenevelt (@jgroenevelt1) February 1, 2017
Spicer also took questions from another Trump supporter, Jeff Jobe, a Kentucky-based publisher of six weekly newspapers. A self-described Trump supporter, Jobe ran for office as a Republican in 2009 and 2014, according to CNN.
Jobe asked when Trump would begin to reverse rules restricting coal mining, coal burning and coal exports.
Where can Lars Larson and Jeff Jobe pick up their paychecks? They need to launder it quickly.— Benji Alvey (@chance47) February 1, 2017
I asked Jeff Jobe if he was satisfied w @PressSec’s answer to his coal question: "A specific answer would be good but I never expected one…”— Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) February 1, 2017
Kentucky publisher Jeff Jobe prefaced his Skype question at White House briefing with what was essentially a campaign pitch for Trump— Robert Mackey (@RobertMackey) February 1, 2017
Spicer also took questions on Skype from Natalie Herbick, an anchor for Fox 8 News in Cleveland, and Kimberly Kalunian, a reporter for WPRI in Rhode Island. Herbick asked about economic recovery in Cleveland, and Kalunian – who had the first question – asked about sanctuary cities.
Early in his tenure, Spicer has made news for taking questions from other Trump-friendly outlets, including LifeZette, which is owned by conservative talk show host Laura Ingraham. Trump considered Ingraham for Spicer’s position.
Spicer announced the plan last week, as a way to “open up the briefing room to journalists who live beyond 50 miles” from Washington, D.C.
“This can benefit us all by giving a platform to voices that are not necessarily based here in the Beltway,” Spicer said.
