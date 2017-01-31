This is what Judge Neil Gorsuch’s addition to the Supreme Court could mean

1:26 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.1 Pause

1:19 Settlement announced for case against Horry County Police Department

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading

0:29 Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

6:47 Former detective talks about involvement with Jane Doe 1

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

3:58 Comedian/bartender Jimmy Mathieu talks life and the Texas Top Shelf Margarita at Suck Bang Blow | Hot Pour

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing