Trump says he will announce Supreme Court nominee Tuesday

Trump tweeted Monday morning that he would announce his nominee to fill the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s Supreme Court seat on Tuesday night.
“I have made my decision on who I will nominate,” he wrote, encouraging people to tune in Tuesday evening.
I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court. It will be announced live on Tuesday at 8:00 P.M. (W.H.)— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017
Trump had been expected to announce his judicial pick sometime this week. Trump met with top-ranking Senate leaders last week to discuss his impending decision.
Former President Barack Obama had previosuly selected Judge Merrick Garland to fill Scalia’s seat, but Senate Republicans refused to hold hearings on his nomination before the November election. The high court has had only eight members since Scalia’s unexpected death in February of last year.
Comments