Will GOP’s latest effort to reach out to black community last?

2:00 Aynor High School BuzzBots builds robot for upcoming contest Pause

1:37 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.30

0:26 Trump on cancelled meeting with Mexico's president

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

1:23 Horry County Democratic Party rallies for sensible gun laws outside gun show

2:40 Wahlburgers opens at Broadway at the Beach, bringing food, drinks, and a little bit of Hollywood

2:42 How to keep your Christmas tree from turning into a tragedy

2:08 CCU begins baseball practice (video)