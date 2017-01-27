Trump's statement for Holocaust Remembrance Day doesn't mention Jews or anti-Semitism

1:49 Overtime Pay: A Lego Story Pause

0:47 Broadway at the Beach after Hurricane Matthew

1:50 Former NBA player gives talks on the dangers of heroin abuse in Myrtle Beach

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab

2:08 Agencies and community gathered to raise awareness against heroin

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

0:26 Trump on cancelled meeting with Mexico's president

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1