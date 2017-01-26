Waves of immigrants – and immigration laws – have shaped the nation's identity

2:00 Aynor High School BuzzBots builds robot for upcoming contest Pause

1:36 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.25

1:01 Shooting at NMB K&W Cafeteria

2:41 The FBI publicly discusses Brittanee Drexel's case

1:51 Myrtle Beach to build library, children’s museum on superblock

0:59 Owner of Myrtle Beach's Surf City pulled out of ocean in near drowning

1:33 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.26

2:40 Wahlburgers opens at Broadway at the Beach, bringing food, drinks, and a little bit of Hollywood

1:21 The week ahead for the Myrtle Beach area: Jan. 23 - 29