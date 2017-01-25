Scientists get political after government gag order and climate change reversal

1:36 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.25 Pause

1:51 Myrtle Beach to build library, children’s museum on superblock

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

1:54 The Track Family Recreation Center in Myrtle Beach makes its debut

8:46 Charleston church shooting survivor: Guilty verdict "music to my ears"

0:43 Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews respond to mobile home fire in Racepath

1:25 Trump goes to Mexico, doesn't ask them to pay for the wall