Mulvaney may have failed to handle employment paperwork on his former nanny

2:02 Grant will help CCU preserve Sandy Island's rich African-American history Pause

1:24 White House: TPP was not putting U.S. interest first

1:51 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.23

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

1:26 Myrtle Beach students' CPR Buddy app up for major award

1:34 Trump pledges huge tax cuts for business

0:26 Police are on the scene of bank robbery

1:40 Saying goodbye after two decades of service to Pawleys Island

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1