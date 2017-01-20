Obama says farewell at same moment Trump signs first executive order

1:11 Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Pause

2:10 NAACP offers new traffic plan for Bikefest; city sees too many issues with plan

1:40 Saying goodbye after two decades of service to Pawleys Island

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

3:07 Haley at confirmation hearing: I don't know everything about the U.N.

2:29 Lauren Mills of Murphy's on the Ocean in Cherry Grove makes a perfect Margarita | Hot Pour

2:31 Driving International Drive from SC 90 to Myrtle Beach

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

2:00 Thanksgiving dinner table: food and gratitude