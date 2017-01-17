18 million would lose insurance if Obamacare is repealed, CBO says

2:08 Myrtle Beach finalist for grant to make train cars into meeting spaces Pause

2:51 Naked woman steals sheriff deputy's truck, leads police on 70-mile chase

1:55 The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley

2:47 Conway resident recalls days as Ringling Brothers clown

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

8:46 Charleston church shooting survivor: Guilty verdict "music to my ears"

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on MLK Day

0:37 Emotional Duke player talks about tripping Elon player during game

1:00 Wyatt just wants attention and prayers