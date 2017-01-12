Biden surprised with Presidential Medal of Freedom

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach Pause

1:14 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.12

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:16 Mother pleads guilty to homicide by child abuse

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1

1:20 Deputy Solicitor Scott Hixson on Sarah Toney's sentencing

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

0:53 Sarah Toney to serve 27-year sentence

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse