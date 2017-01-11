Amid new allegations, Trump holds long-awaited news conference

2:18 Chadwell introduced as CCU assistant (video) Pause

7:39 Socastee football coach speaks on Hunter Renfrow, Clemson's title win

2:01 New board members at Horry County Schools

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

0:25 Giant sequoia famous for 'drive-thru' hole in trunk topples in California storm

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

2:39 Frank Braddock of Dick's Last Resort in North Myrtle Beach talks Pale Horse, New Years Resolutions, and duct tape | Hot Pour

10:00 Chilean Navy helicopter pilot shoots video of UFO