Obama will buck tradition with his farewell; here’s how other presidents said goodbye

1:53 Clemson celebrates National Championship over Alabama Pause

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

2:01 New board members at Horry County Schools

2:22 Former President Jimmy Carter helps release rehabbed sea turtle while on vacation with family

1:47 Jack Leasure returns to the Beach Ball (video)

2:39 Frank Braddock of Dick's Last Resort in North Myrtle Beach talks Pale Horse, New Years Resolutions, and duct tape | Hot Pour

3:29 Sarah Turner of Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant in Market Common talks love, basketball and the best concert lineup ever | Hot Pour

10:00 Chilean Navy helicopter pilot shoots video of UFO

1:01 Coastal Carolina claims 41-21 win over Furman