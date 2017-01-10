Don’t repeal Affordable Care Act until you can replace, poll says

1:53 Clemson celebrates National Championship over Alabama Pause

2:01 New board members at Horry County Schools

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

1:01 Coastal Carolina claims 41-21 win over Furman

2:42 Trump's White House

2:57 Clemson's Dabo Swinney says greatness is for all of us

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

2:22 Former President Jimmy Carter helps release rehabbed sea turtle while on vacation with family