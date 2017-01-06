Not all cybersecurity experts believe U.S. allegations of Russian hacking

2:15 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.6 Pause

0:52 Chauncey, solicitor visit Waccamaw Elementary School criminal justice system educational program

3:56 Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world

2:19 Ramon Sessions talks NBA free agency

2:22 Former President Jimmy Carter helps release rehabbed sea turtle while on vacation with family

0:09 A beautiful picture at sunset of a recent fishing trip

3:29 Sarah Turner of Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant in Market Common talks love, basketball and the best concert lineup ever | Hot Pour

1:32 There's a vice presidential debate Tuesday. Really.

7:35 Donald Trump speaks about North Carolina issues