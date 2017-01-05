Rex Tillerson impressed Democratic senator during Capitol Hill meetings

2:52 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.5 Pause

3:56 Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

2:22 Former President Jimmy Carter helps release rehabbed sea turtle while on vacation with family

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

3:29 Sarah Turner of Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant in Market Common talks love, basketball and the best concert lineup ever | Hot Pour

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1

0:31 Video of brawl at Dallas taco shop

0:52 Supermarket chain Aldi opens first Palmetto store