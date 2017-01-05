Is Kris Kobach’s immigration policy too much even for Trump?

3:56 Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world Pause

2:52 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.5

2:22 Former President Jimmy Carter helps release rehabbed sea turtle while on vacation with family

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

2:06 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.4

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

1:47 Jack Leasure returns to the Beach Ball (video)

0:46 Springmaid Pier obliterated by Hurricane Matthew

0:31 Video of brawl at Dallas taco shop