Matt Drudge suggests US government behind cyberattack on ‘Drudge Report’

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football" Pause

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

1:36 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 12.28

1:01 Shooting at NMB K&W Cafeteria

2:41 The FBI publicly discusses Brittanee Drexel's case

0:59 Owner of Myrtle Beach's Surf City pulled out of ocean in near drowning

2:40 Wahlburgers opens at Broadway at the Beach, bringing food, drinks, and a little bit of Hollywood

0:31 Fire consumes multiple houses in Cherry Grove