‘Faithless electors’ in Washington face $1,000 fines

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions? Pause

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football"

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

1:36 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 12.28

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

1:01 Shooting at NMB K&W Cafeteria

2:41 The FBI publicly discusses Brittanee Drexel's case

0:59 Owner of Myrtle Beach's Surf City pulled out of ocean in near drowning

2:08 Agencies and community gathered to raise awareness against heroin