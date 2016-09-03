The Latest: Hong Kong votes in 1st post-2014 protest poll

The Latest on elections in Hong Kong (all times local):
8:15 a.m.
Voting is underway in Hong Kong's legislative election, the first since 2014 pro-democracy street protests rocked the Asian financial hub.
At stake is the power to keep the city's pro-Beijing leader and his government in check.
The pro-democracy camp currently controls 27 of 70 seats, and must keep at least a third of the seats to retain veto power.
The election is set to test the unity of the pro-democracy camp as a new generation of radical activists who emerged after the protests compete with moderate mainstream parties to challenge formidable pro-Beijing rivals.
