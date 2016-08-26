Astronomers discover new earth-sized planet

A new Earth-sized planet, named Proxima b, has been discovered by a team of astronomers using the European Southern Observatory's 3.6 meter telescope in La Silla, Chile, as well as multiple other telescopes around the globe. The planet is orbiting in the habitable zone around Proxima Centauri, the Earth's closest neighboring star aside from the sun. This video shows a representation of Proxima b's location and appearance.