Astronomers discover new earth-sized planet

A new Earth-sized planet, named Proxima b, has been discovered by a team of astronomers using the European Southern Observatory's 3.6 meter telescope in La Silla, Chile, as well as multiple other telescopes around the globe. The planet is orbiting in the habitable zone around Proxima Centauri, the Earth's closest neighboring star aside from the sun. This video shows a representation of Proxima b's location and appearance.
NASA Planetquest via Facebook

World

How one woman is bringing hygiene to Haiti

Myrtha Vilbon, the owner of Glory Industries, shows off her toilet paper company in Haiti. She’ll be among four Haitian entrepreneurs attending the Global Entrepreneurship Summit at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California, with President Barack Obama.

World

3 ways to protect yourself from Zika

Zika outbreaks are currently happening in many countries and territories. The mosquitoes that can become infected with and spread Zika live in many parts of the world, including parts of the United States. Learn how you can protect yourself from Zika.

World

World's longest rail tunnel debuts in Switzerland

Engineers managed to burrow the world's longest railway tunnel under the Swiss Alps. Switzerland inaugurated the 57-kilometer (35.4 mile) Gotthard Railway Tunnel, completed at a cost of 12.2 billion Swiss francs ($12 billion), on June 1, 2016. Here's a look at the project.

Nation & World Videos