Cambodia arrests 5 in crackdown on commercial surrogacy

Cambodian police have arrested five people on charges of providing commercial surrogate services.
Keo Thea, chief of anti-trafficking police for the Phnom Penh Municipality, said Saturday that four Cambodian women and a Chinese man were arrested Thursday in a house in Phnom Penh, Cambodia's capital.
He said that during the raid, police rescued 33 pregnant surrogates who were allegedly hired by the Chinese man.
Cambodia banned commercial surrogacy in 2016 after becoming a popular destination for would-be parents seeking women to give birth to their children.
Comments