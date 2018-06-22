South Sudan peace deal attempt fails as Kiir rejects Machar

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir attends peace talks at a hotel in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Thursday, June 21, 2018. South Sudan's armed opposition on Thursday rejected any "imposition" of a peace deal to end the five-year civil war and asked for more time after the first face-to-face meeting between President Salva Kiir and rival Riek Machar in almost two years. Mulugeta Ayene AP Photo