1st boat of Aquarius convoy with 630 migrants docks in Spain

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018 file photo, an Italian Coast Guard boat approaches the French NGO "SOS Mediterranee" Aquarius ship as migrants are being transferred, in the Mediterranean Sea. Italy dispatched two ships Tuesday to help take 629 migrants stuck off its shores on the days-long voyage to Spain after the new populist government refused them safe port in a dramatic bid to force Europe to share the burden of unrelenting arrivals. Salvatore Cavalli, File AP Photo