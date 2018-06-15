Filipino Muslims mark Eid amid ruins of war-torn Marawi

The Saduc Grand Mosque, the biggest mosque that reopened near the former battle area between troops and Islamic extremists, is seen through a bullet-riddled wall as survivors gather for Eid al-fitr to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Marawi city, southern Philippines, Friday, June 15, 2018. Thousands of displaced residents celebrated Eid al-Fitr inside emergency shelters and the threat of Islamic extremists and unexploded bombs lingers in the rubble after a disastrous five-month siege by Islamic State group-aligned fighters that began more than a year ago. Aaron Favila AP Photo