Ahead of World Cup, amputee soccer teams compete in Ecuador

In this June 9, 2018 photo, players from the Manta Club rest as one gets physical therapy attention at the half of their match against Fuerzas Armadas during a national soccer tournament for players with amputated limbs, in Quito, Ecuador. Some of the players are hoping to be selected for a national team that will compete in the 15th World Amputee Football Federation's World Cup taking place later this year in Guadalajara, Mexico. Dolores Ochoa AP Photo